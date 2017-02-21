Kelly HS names Jason Smith head football coach

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School has named Jason Smith as head football coach for the Kelly Bulldogs. Returning to Beaumont and Kelly, Smith has most recently been the wide receivers and linebackers coach for Blinn College since 2014.

“I am in a unique position having grown up watching Kelly football, playing Kelly football, coaching Kelly football and now leading Kelly football,” said Smith, a 2002 MKCHS graduate and former wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator for Kelly. “What a great opportunity it is to be a part of a devout institution that has a rich history in developing students as Catholic/Christian students and athletes.”

Smith joined the Blinn Buccaneer staff after spending the 2013 season as the offensive graduate assistant coach at Lamar University. Prior to that, he served as video coordinator for Lamar football in 2012.

Smith coached MKCHS wide receivers from 2007-2012. During his final year at Kelly he served as offensive coordinator, helping the Bulldogs average 39 points per game during the regular season and 41 points per game during district play. At the end of that season, Kelly had an 11-4 record and earned a spot in the TAPPS Division I State Championship game.

“To the fans, alumni and supporters of Kelly High School, I want you to know that I will need your support to build the type of football team you can be proud of and that will resemble our championship teams of the past. There is a lot of work to be done, but I could not be any more enthusiastic about getting started.”

Smith is currently working on his master’s degree in Education at Lamar University, earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Liberty University and played collegiate football at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.



