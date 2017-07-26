JJ Watt glad to be back on the practice field

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. VA. - After a 2016 season cut short due to injury, J.J. Watt is just happy to practice again. Watt was on the field for the Texans first day of training camp on Wednesday.

“It’s great to have him back,” head coach Bill O’Brien said. “He’s a great player, one of the top players in our league, top defensive player in our league, so to have him back, it means a lot to our football team.”

The four-time All-Pro rehabbed from back surgery and was cleared for football earlier this year. Watt participated in OTAs and minicamp this offseason, only missing practice for scheduled off days.

Now in his seventh NFL season, Watt will pass another major milestone this week. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year will get a chance to practice in full pads for the first time since his season-ending back surgery last year.

“Yeah, obviously it’s been a long time coming,” Watt said. “We’ve done a lot of work to get to where we are, but today’s just the beginning. Today’s just day one and I’m really looking forward to stacking up days and, like I said, I just really enjoy being with my teammates.”

