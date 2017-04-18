Jeffrey Nelson named head football coach at Central

BEAUMONT - According to a school administrator, Central HS has named Jeffrey Nelson as the new head football coach and campus coordinator. Nelson is a former head coach at Ozen HS from 2009-2013, who was put on probation and subsequently fired from the position.

Nelson then became a math teacher at Austin Middle School, before moving back to Central as a teacher and an assistant coach with the Jaguars football program.

He replaces Toby Foreman, who resigned February 15 to become head coach at Killeen Shoemaker.

Nelson has come full circle within the BISD. He is a former player for BCP HS, assistant coach at Central and West Brook, where he served as head track coach.

While at Ozen, his teams posted a 16-28 record over four years. The best season was 2011, in which the Panthers went 7-6, making the third round of the playoffs. Nelson's team also made the playoffs in his final year 2012, before being dismissed.

