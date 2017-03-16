Jeffery Hulon earns All-American honors again

The 34th New Balance Nationals Indoor track meet took place March 10-12, at The New Balance Track & Field Center at The Armory in Washington Heights, New York. The event was a three-day extravaganza that featured the best high school athletes in America competing for All-American honors and national records.

Jeffery Hulon, a local sprinter with the B.T. Striders Youth Track Club, performed exceptionally well as he represented Beaumont, Texas at this year’s New Balance Nationals.

Hulon entered the track meet with some of the nation’s best high school times in the 60-meter and 200-meter dash. He earned a bronze medal in the 60-meter dash by out sprinting some of the very best runners in the nation. This feat earned him New Balance All American honors for the second year in a row!!!

Jeffery skillfully completed in several races during the 3-day event by winning his races in the preliminaries and semifinals.

Hulon stated, “I knew the competition was going to be tough but I had to reserve my energy for finals. So, I ran hard enough in the prelims and semifinals to win but I also was posting some of my times of the year.”

Those best times landed him in a 60 meter final that featured 9 of the best high school short sprinters in nation. The states of Texas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland and Illinois were represented.

This proved to be a test that Jeffery was prepared for as he a posted a blazing 6.77 second mark, establishing the 3rd fastest time nation -wide for the 2017 Indoor Season and earning him a National Gold Elite mark by USA Milesplit.

“I was pleased with my time and I knew the race would come down to wire” said Jeffery. Indeed the race came down to wire as the top three finishers were separated by only 4 hundreds of second. The times for 1st and 2nd place were 6.73 and 6.76 respectfully.

Hulon’s year has been an exciting one as he posted meet records at meets at Vanderbilt University, Louisiana State University and the TFCUSA National Indoor Track Meet in Birmingham, Alabama.

Jeffery summed up him his indoor season by saying, “It was very exciting to travel across the nation and compete in the different arenas but now I have to get ready for outdoor. I will be glad to run with my friends at school and represent West Brook”.

Jeffery’s outdoor season begins in two weeks leading up to a talented field of runners at the Texas Relays March 29th thru April 1st in Austin, Texas.



“I am looking forward to finishing my senior year but I know I still have some hard work ahead of me” Jeffery stated. “I got to train hard and I have a lot of studying left to do to get ready for my classes and take my final tests.”

Jeffery earned a track scholarship from Ohio State University last fall, will began his classes this summer as he will major in Electrical Engineering. “I aspire to be a very successful Engineer and one of the best Track Athletes in the United States. I have a plan and a lot of hard work left to do” said Hulon.



NEW BALANCE NATIONALS

