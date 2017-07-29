Jeff Bagwell to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday

COOPERSTOWN - Jeff Bagwell is about to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The 1991 Rookie of the Year, and 1994 MVP will be enshrined in Cooperstown tomorrow along with Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez.



The four time all-star and three time silver slugger amassed 449 home runs, 1529 RBI’s and a .297 batting average over 15 seasons before injuries ended his career in 2005.



One of only 11 players to hit over 440 homeruns and steal over 200 bases, he was a part of some of the greatest Astros teams Houston has seen. He will be joining another Killer B, Craig Biggio, in the hall tomorrow.

Ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. CT. You can watch it on MLB Network.

