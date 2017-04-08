Jasper edges LCM for State Tournament berth

COLLEGE STATION - The Jasper Lady Dawgs are headed to the State Tournament for a third straight year after holding off Little Cypress-Mauriceville Saturday morning in College Station.



Jasper improves to (26-1-0) for the year with the 2-1 win, while LCM ends the season at (19-4-2).

Joining the Lady Dawgs in Georgetown on Wednesday will be Stephenville, Athens and Boerne. Jasper will player their semifinal game at either 11 am or 1:30 pm. The championship will take place Thursday at 2:30 pm.

