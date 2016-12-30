James Harden has triple-double, Rockets top Clippers 140-116

HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had a triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and the Houston Rockets rolled to a 140-116 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Clippers guard Austin Rivers and father/coach Doc Rivers were both ejected in the second quarter as Los Angeles dropped its fifth straight.

It's the seventh triple-double this season for Harden and his third straight 30-point game. Montrezl Harrell added a career-high 29 points to help Houston win its third in a row.

Raymond Felton had a season-high 26 points to lead the Clippers.

