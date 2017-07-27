Jadaveon Clowney continues to show improvement

Jadeveon Clowney may enjoy rushing quarterbacks, but it’s just one of the many things he is expected to do. The starting outside linebacker arrived for training camp leaner, but stronger and excited about his versatile role on defense.

Much of that comes not just from Clowney’s physical attributes - strength, speed, and size - but also from his mental game. Now entering his third year in Romeo Crennel’s defense, Clowney is becoming increasingly experienced in the system and it shows.

“He’s an instinctive player," head coach Bill O'Brien said . "He’s a smart player. He’s very good in the meetings. He understands multiple positions. He can do a lot of different things. He can play outside backer. He can play defensive end in a four-down scheme. He can go inside and do a number of different things. So he definitely understands his role.”

And not just on defense.

In training camp, the former No. 1 overall pick is frequently seen participating in special teams drills during practice.

“Staying in shape—just staying in shape and having fun with it," Clowney said. "I told coach to try me out there and let me go down there to see if I can do something and see what happens.”

With JJ Watt missing last year because of injury, Clowney went onto earn All-Pro honors.

TEXANS.COM

© 2017 KBMT-TV