Jacobs track team brings home more gold

July 29 - Aug. 5 AAU Junior Olympics in Ypsilanti Michigan at Eastern University . Jacobs sports Academy Track club Takes home Gold in 4x800 and In the 4x400 silver.

For the 3rd straight year Jacobs sports has taken home gold at the AAU Junior Olympics at Least in one event . 2015 - 4x100 , 2016 - cyrus Jacobs won the open 800, and this year 4x800 -

Rasheed Ramsing, Cyrus Jacobs Jr. , Jaylon Guilbeau, and Adam Mason. 13-14 boys . Fastest time in the Nation this year

