Jacobs brings home three medals from national meet

Tra'vanni Jacobs made a nice haul at the Junior Olympics National meet in Indianapolis over the weekend.

Out of 56 of the best gymnasts in the nation, Jacobs placed 4th on Bars, 10th on Beam, and 7th All Around.

And while this may have been her very last club competition, it's not her last gymnastics competition. She is going on to compete in college at the University of Kentucky.

