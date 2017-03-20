Idylwild dedicates new clubhouse with tournament

PINEWOOD - Idylwild Golf Club in Pinewood marked the opening of their new clubhouse on Saturday with a tournament that featured close to 70 golfers.

The new clubhouse replaces the one that dated back to the 1960's.

An unseasonably warm winter and an economy that shows all signs of positive growth, has sparked a greater than average rebirth in golf course activity at Idylwild. Already, players are turning out to try and make up for previous year’s lack of golf days due to historic rains in 2015 and 2016.

Equipped with all the amenities, including a pro shop, light fare, soft drinks and beer, the new pure-Texas style facility has an expansive covered breezeway-patio for golfers to enjoy the comfortable early-spring temperatures, have a brew, and view the stunning Southern course.

Ray Moore, Idylwild’s patriarch and co-owner, played golf for SMU and represented the Army as a golfer (with more than a few national titles under his belt), refers to the new clubhouse as a “labor of love.”

“We wanted to offer East Texas the very best community golf course, with accessibility from all areas, with true comfort and consummate friendly play.” Moore reports that players will commonly drive from the surrounding area to play at Idylwild.

Ronnie Pfleider, PGA Professional and co-owner, said, “Golf is alive and well at Idylwild—with friendly professionals, casual or serious play, and refreshments in a pro shop with logo merchandise, golf balls, shoes and accessories.” Moore and Pfleider make a nicely balanced team, combined with onsite golf pro David Bell.

