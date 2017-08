The PNG Rock-a-Noos ran their record to 2-0 with a three set win over Silsbee. The Rock-a-Noos blew open a close first set with 10 straight points to take it 25-11.

PNG won the next two sets 25-14 and 25-18.

Other scores:

LCM 3 Ozen 0

Buna 3 Hull-Daisetta 0

© 2017 KBMT-TV