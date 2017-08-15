KBMT
HS Volleyball: Lumberton knocks off BCity & other scores

Lady Raiders knock off Lady Cardinals 3-0

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:22 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

 The Lumberton Lady Raiders posted a 3-0 win over Bridge City Tuesday night.   Lady Raiders won the first set 25-12 and then the next two sets 25-20 and 25-14.

Other games:

WEST BROOK  3  PNG  0  [F]     

ORANGEFIELD  3  JASPER  0  [F]    

LCM  3  MEMORIAL  0  [F]    

BUNA  3  WEST HARDIN  1  [F]    

HARDIN  3  EVADALE  0  [F]      

H-FANNETT  3  LIBERTY  2  [F]     

NEDERLAND  3  HARDIN-JEFF  2  [F]     

DAYTON  3  VIDOR  0  [F]

SPURGER  3  BOB HOPE  0  [F]   

