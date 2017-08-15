The Lumberton Lady Raiders posted a 3-0 win over Bridge City Tuesday night. Lady Raiders won the first set 25-12 and then the next two sets 25-20 and 25-14.

Other games:

WEST BROOK 3 PNG 0 [F]

ORANGEFIELD 3 JASPER 0 [F]

LCM 3 MEMORIAL 0 [F]

BUNA 3 WEST HARDIN 1 [F]

HARDIN 3 EVADALE 0 [F]

H-FANNETT 3 LIBERTY 2 [F]

NEDERLAND 3 HARDIN-JEFF 2 [F]

DAYTON 3 VIDOR 0 [F]

SPURGER 3 BOB HOPE 0 [F]

