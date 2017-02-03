KBMT
HS Soccer Update: 2/3/17

KBMT 11:00 PM. CST February 03, 2017

HS SOCCER SCORES:  FRIDAY 2/3/17

PNG GIRLS  2  NEDERLAND  0  [F]     

LCM BOYS  4  BRIDGE CITY  2  [F]       

LCM GIRLS  6  BRIDGE CITY  0  [F]      

PNG BOYS  4  NEDERLAND  0  [F]

