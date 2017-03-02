KBMT
Hoff Sounds Off on 5A Football realignment coming in 2018

Superintendents to make district assignments in 2018 based on enrollment size

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 8:28 PM. CST March 02, 2017

12Sports Dave Hofferth weighs in on the recent approval of the breakup of  Class 5A Football District into smaller and larger schools, giving the smaller schools a better chance to make the playoffs.

(© 2017 KBMT)


