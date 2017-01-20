KBMT
Close

Hoff makes his NFL picks for Championship Sunday

Who will be headed to Super Bowl XLI in Houston

KBMT 11:16 PM. CST January 20, 2017

12Sports Director Dave Hofferth goes out on the limb to predict who will be headed to Houston for Super Bowl XLI

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories