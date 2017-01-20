Close Hoff makes his NFL picks for Championship Sunday Who will be headed to Super Bowl XLI in Houston KBMT 11:16 PM. CST January 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 12Sports Director Dave Hofferth goes out on the limb to predict who will be headed to Houston for Super Bowl XLI (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Trump: 'The forgotten ... will be forgotten no longer' Jan 20, 2017, 3:53 a.m. George H.W. Bush breathing on his own, still in ICU Jan 20, 2017, 8:28 a.m. A message from Southeast Texas homeless to the President Jan 20, 2017, 10:37 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs