WOS Mustangs fall short in bid for 3rd straight title

ARLINGTON - The West Orange-Stark Mustangs gave up a 75 yard TD pass on the first play of the game and were playing catch-up the rest of the afternoon as Pleasant Grove beat WOS 41-21 in the Class 4A Division II state championship game.

Hawks QB Ben Harmon hooked up with TJ Cole on the big play to start the game for a 7-0 lead, one of three first half TD's for Cole.

Mustangs were able to get on the board in the first quarter on a three yard TD run by Kayven Cooper, but the missed the PAT to trail 7-6.

Pleasant Grove led 21-6 at the half and made it 28-6 early in 4th quarter before the Mustangs made a big comeback.

QB Chaka Watson hit Jarron Morris on a 44 yard TD pass and then after a two point conversion, connected with Blake Robinson on a three yard score to make it 28-21 with five minutes left in the game.

Pleasant Grove then controlled the clock and by the time WOS got it back, there were only 28 seconds left in the game. That's when Watson threw back to back interceptions that the Hawks returned for TD's to make the final 41-21.

Mustangs end their season 13-1 and see their 40 game winning streak come to an end.

It was the first state title for Pleasant Grove (16-0) out of the Texarkana region of the state. The Hawks had never made it to the semi-finals until this season.

© 2017 KBMT-TV