Wong falls in 5A State Q-Finals & other local players

COLLEGE STATION - It was a tall order and Nederland's Jayci Wong was defeated in the 5A girls quarterfinals at the State Tennis tournament.

Wong lost to the top seed Jayci Goldsmith of Dripping Springs in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Goldsmith has pledged to sign with Texas A&M or could turn pro. Wong is just a sophomore and is expected to gain from the experience.

In the 3A girls singles quarterfinals, Dominique Leh of Kirbyville advanced, beating Emily DeLaFuente of Brady 6-1, 6-1.

