WO Stark shutsout Silsbee 1-0 to take district title

SILSBEE - The West Orange-Stark Mustangs behind the pitching of Jack Dallas, beat Silsbee 1-0 to sweep the season series and claim the District 22-4A title.

Dallas came through with a complete game two-hit shutout. The Tigers (8-2) will be the second place team heading into the playoffs, with the (10-0) Mustangs the top seed.

Bridge City (5-5) took 3rd place with a come from behind 8-7 win over (4-6) Orangefield. Bobcats are the 4th seed.

Other games.

Evadale 14 High Island 1

Big Sandy 10 Spurger 0

Buna 8 East Chambers 0

Kirbyville 2 Kountze 0

Nederland 24 Memorial 1

Vidor 8 Lumberton 3

PNG 12 Livingston 1

