WO Stark shutsout Silsbee 1-0 to take district title

Jack Dallas outduels Trevis Sundgren for the win

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:00 PM. CDT April 25, 2017

SILSBEE - The West Orange-Stark Mustangs behind the pitching of Jack Dallas, beat Silsbee 1-0 to sweep the season series and claim the District 22-4A title.

Dallas came through with a complete game two-hit shutout.  The Tigers (8-2) will be the second place team heading into the playoffs, with the (10-0) Mustangs the top seed.

Bridge City (5-5) took 3rd place with a come from behind 8-7 win over (4-6) Orangefield.  Bobcats are the 4th seed.

Other games.

Evadale  14  High Island  1

Big Sandy  10  Spurger  0

Buna  8  East Chambers  0

Kirbyville  2  Kountze  0 

Nederland  24  Memorial  1

Vidor  8  Lumberton  3 

PNG  12  Livingston  1  

 

 
 

