WO Stark rallies to stun Silsbee 6-5

WEST ORANGE - WOS's KJ Miller knocked in two with a double in the bottom of the 6th inning to send the Mustangs to a 6-5 win over Silsbee in a battle for 1st place in District 22-4A.

The Tigers led 4-1 after two innings and then after WO Stark tied the game at four, pushed across the go ahead run on a 1st and 3rd double steal in the top of the 6th.

WOS is now 5-0 in district dropping Silsbee to 4-1.

