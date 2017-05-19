WO Stark advances in one game playoff 2-0 over Orangefield

BEAUMONT - Behind the pitching of Jack Dallas, the WO Stark Mustangs have advanced to the 4A regional semifinals with a 2-0 shutout of district rival Orangefield.

Caleb Ramsey led off the 3rd inning with a triple to RF and later scored on a bunt by BB Tezeno. Tezeno later tripled in the game and scored the other run of the game on a sac fly by KJ Miller.

The Mustangs advance to play Robinson in their next series.

Other scores:

G1 THORNDALE 3 EVADALE 1 [F] G2/3 SATURDAY AT 3 PM AT RICE

G2/3 KIRBYVILLE VS POLLOK CENTRAL 2PM SATURDYA IN JASPER - WILDCATS LEAD SERIES 1-0

BRIDGE CITY VS SILSBEE - G2/3 SATURDAY AT 2 PM AT LAMAR CARDINALS LEAD SERIES 1-0

PNG 8 BARBERS HILL 0 [F] - SERIES TIED 1-1 G3 SATURDAY TBA AT CROSBY

HS Softball Playoffs

G1 LORENA 4 BRIDGE CITY 0 [F] G2/3 SAT AT SAM HOUSTON ST.

LIBERTY HILL 9 LCM 0 [F] - LADY BEARS ELIMINATED 2-0

G2 GRANDVIEW 10 WOODVILLE 0 [F] -

G3 GRANDVIEW 2 WOODVILLE 1 [4TH]

