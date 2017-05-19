KBMT
Close

WO Stark advances in one game playoff 2-0 over Orangefield

WO Stark moves onto regional semi-finals against Robinson

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:04 PM. CDT May 19, 2017

BEAUMONT - Behind the pitching of Jack Dallas, the WO Stark Mustangs have advanced to the 4A regional semifinals with a 2-0 shutout of district rival Orangefield.

Caleb Ramsey led off the 3rd inning with a triple to RF and later scored on a bunt by BB Tezeno.   Tezeno later tripled in the game and scored the other run of the game on a sac fly by KJ Miller.

The Mustangs advance to play Robinson in their next series.

Other scores:

G1 THORNDALE  3  EVADALE  1  [F]   G2/3 SATURDAY AT 3 PM AT RICE    
 
 G2/3 KIRBYVILLE VS POLLOK CENTRAL 2PM SATURDYA IN JASPER - WILDCATS LEAD SERIES 1-0
 
BRIDGE CITY VS SILSBEE - G2/3 SATURDAY AT 2 PM AT LAMAR   CARDINALS LEAD SERIES 1-0
 
PNG  8  BARBERS HILL  0  [F] - SERIES TIED 1-1 G3 SATURDAY TBA AT CROSBY
 
 
HS Softball Playoffs
 
G1 LORENA  4  BRIDGE CITY  0  [F]    G2/3 SAT  AT SAM HOUSTON ST.      
 
 LIBERTY HILL 9  LCM  0  [F] - LADY BEARS ELIMINATED 2-0        
 
G2 GRANDVIEW  10  WOODVILLE  0  [F]  -  
 
G3 GRANDVIEW  2  WOODVILLE  1  [4TH]

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories