West Brook looking for smooth transition with new head coach

HS Football... the West Brook Bruins gearing up for the new season... with a new leader... Eric Peevey...was the players choice...to take over the program... after serving as defensive coordinator...the last three years...

No drop off in participation with the Bruins... who took their new district to their liking with a second place finish and a trip to the third round....of the playoffs...

A number of key players return... including a couple of top flight QB's...Marcus Johnson and Laravien Ely...giving the coaching staff plenty of options..

