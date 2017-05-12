UIL State Track Meet - Field Results - 2017

FIELD RESULTS from Friday's SETX competitors

5A Boys Shot Put - Reggie Boseman - Central - 8th 49-11.50

4A Girls High Jump - Bailee Click - Orangefield - 5th - 5-02

5A Girls Discus _ Essynce Templeton - Ozen -9th - 118-09

4A Boys 3200 meters - Eli Peveto - LCM - 5th - 9:50.94

5A Boys Long Jump - Xavier Hull - PA Memorial - 6th - 22-07.75

5A Girls Long Jump - Jacie Droddy - PNG - 5th - 18-04

3A Girls High Jump - Kelli Silcox - East Chambers - 6th - 5-02

Boys Wheelchair Shot Put - Carrington Marendes - Woodville - 2nd - 22-02.50 (new state record at the time, only to be broken by Zach Steiger, who won the event with a toss of 26 feet)

