Titans take down Washington-Marion for Gamble Classic title

Titans rally with big second half for 68-63 win

KBMT 11:25 PM. CST December 29, 2016

The Memorial Titans rallied in the second half for a 68-63 win over Washington-Marion HS of Lake Charles to win the championship of the 24th James Gamble Classic.    It was their 3rd championship in the last four years.

In the 3rd place game, West Brook outlasted Kelly 58-54 in overtime.

Other scores:

Central  74  Madison  49

The Bridge City Cardinals won the championship of their own tournament 46-43 over PNG on a last second three pointer by Hunter Wiegreffe.

Vidor took 3rd place at the BC Holiday Classic with 44-42 overtime win over Tarkington.

Other scores:  Vidor 44  Orangefield  41  

PNG  67  Evadale  50

Evadale  92  Anahuac  60

At the Dallas ISD tournament Silsbee beat Dallas Lincoln 76-70 in a rematch of the 4A championship game from last season.

At the Gulf Coast Classic hosted by Barbers Hill

Nederland  83  Mayde Creek  64

Nederland  54  Galveston Ball  43

Clear Creek  61  Hardin-Jefferson  39

At the EC Holiday Classic:

East Chambers  59  Hitchcock  58

 

