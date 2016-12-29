Titans take down Washington-Marion for Gamble Classic title

The Memorial Titans rallied in the second half for a 68-63 win over Washington-Marion HS of Lake Charles to win the championship of the 24th James Gamble Classic. It was their 3rd championship in the last four years.

In the 3rd place game, West Brook outlasted Kelly 58-54 in overtime.

Other scores:

Central 74 Madison 49

The Bridge City Cardinals won the championship of their own tournament 46-43 over PNG on a last second three pointer by Hunter Wiegreffe.

Vidor took 3rd place at the BC Holiday Classic with 44-42 overtime win over Tarkington.

Other scores: Vidor 44 Orangefield 41

PNG 67 Evadale 50

Evadale 92 Anahuac 60

At the Dallas ISD tournament Silsbee beat Dallas Lincoln 76-70 in a rematch of the 4A championship game from last season.

At the Gulf Coast Classic hosted by Barbers Hill

Nederland 83 Mayde Creek 64

Nederland 54 Galveston Ball 43

Clear Creek 61 Hardin-Jefferson 39

At the EC Holiday Classic:

East Chambers 59 Hitchcock 58

