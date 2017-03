Silsbee's Tristyn Terry connected on a two run homer off Kassidy Wilbur in the 4th inning to break a scoreless tie, leading the Lady Tigers to a 2-0 win over Bridge City.

The Lady Tigers move to 2-0 in District 22-4A, dropping the Lady Cardinals to 1-1.

Other scores:

PNG 10 Central 0

Lumberton 8 Ozen 3

