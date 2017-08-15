Silsbee Tigers on the prowl in 2017

The Silsbee Tigers bounced back from a slow start to finish strong in 2016 and then nearly knocked off Carthage in the first round of the playoffs. Carthage then went onto win the state championship telling the Tigers then can play with the contenders in 4A.

The Tigers return 15 starters, looking to shore up a defense that surrendered close to 30 points per game. The offense scored 36 PPG. Gone is RB Calvin Tyler Jr., with 1st team All-District LB Adonis Thomas, who ran for over 1,000 yds as a sophomore expected to return to that position.

Tigers have 100 and 200 meter champ Kalon Barnes returning at WR. The question is, who will be the starting the QB that can get him the ball.

