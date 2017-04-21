KBMT
Silsbee Baseball blanks LCM 12-0

Six run 3rd inning blows the game open

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:51 PM. CDT April 21, 2017

The Silsbee Tigers erupted for six runs in the 3rd inning on their way to a 12-0 shutout win over LCM Friday night, setting up a first place showdown with WO Stark on Tuesday.

Mustangs are (9-0) and Tigers are (8-1) in 22-4A.   Bridge City (4-5) will be at Orangefield (4-5) on Tuesday with the winner to take the 3rd place seed from district.

Other games

BRIDGE CITY  15  HAM-FANNETT  5  [F]      - Cardinals clinch playoff spot

PNG  14  CENTRAL  0  [F]    

BUNA  3  HARDIN  2  [F]    

WEST SABINE  13  COLMESNEIL  3  [F]    

EVADALE  10  DEWEYVILLE  0  [F]      

LIVINGSTON  4  NEDERLAND  2  [F]      

WO STARK  7  ORANGEFIELD  3  [F]      

KIRBYVILLE  11  E CHAMBERS  1  [F]

