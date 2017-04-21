Silsbee Baseball blanks LCM 12-0

The Silsbee Tigers erupted for six runs in the 3rd inning on their way to a 12-0 shutout win over LCM Friday night, setting up a first place showdown with WO Stark on Tuesday.

Mustangs are (9-0) and Tigers are (8-1) in 22-4A. Bridge City (4-5) will be at Orangefield (4-5) on Tuesday with the winner to take the 3rd place seed from district.

Other games

BRIDGE CITY 15 HAM-FANNETT 5 [F] - Cardinals clinch playoff spot

PNG 14 CENTRAL 0 [F]

BUNA 3 HARDIN 2 [F]

WEST SABINE 13 COLMESNEIL 3 [F]

EVADALE 10 DEWEYVILLE 0 [F]

LIVINGSTON 4 NEDERLAND 2 [F]

WO STARK 7 ORANGEFIELD 3 [F]

KIRBYVILLE 11 E CHAMBERS 1 [F]

