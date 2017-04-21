Silsbee Baseball blanks LCM 12-0

The Silsbee Tigers erupted for six runs in the 3rd inning on their way to a 12-0 shutout win over LCM Friday night, setting up a first place showdown with WO Stark on Tuesday.
Mustangs are (9-0) and Tigers are (8-1) in 22-4A. Bridge City (4-5) will be at Orangefield (4-5) on Tuesday with the winner to take the 3rd place seed from district.
Other games
BRIDGE CITY 15 HAM-FANNETT 5 [F] - Cardinals clinch playoff spot
PNG 14 CENTRAL 0 [F]
BUNA 3 HARDIN 2 [F]
WEST SABINE 13 COLMESNEIL 3 [F]
EVADALE 10 DEWEYVILLE 0 [F]
LIVINGSTON 4 NEDERLAND 2 [F]
WO STARK 7 ORANGEFIELD 3 [F]
KIRBYVILLE 11 E CHAMBERS 1 [F]
