SETCA announces dates for annual All-Star games

BEAUMONT - The Southeast Texas Coaches Association (SETCA) today introduced the coaches and teams for the 3rd Annual CHRISTUS All-Star Classic and announced the schedule of events, which will take place June 8-10, 2017.



This is the seventh year of the All-Star Classic and the third year that CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Sports Medicine is the Title Sponsor.



The schedule of events to showcase Southeast Texas high school talent will also be announced:



• Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. All-Star Softball game at Lamar University Softball field

• Friday, June 9, 5:00 p.m. All-Star Volleyball

All-Star Girls Basketball

All-Star Boys Basketball

At East Chambers High School Gym



• Saturday June 10, 7 p.m., the All-Star Football game

at Beaumont ISD’s Carroll A. “Butch” Thomas Educational Support Center

In addition, the annual golf tournament at Bayou Din Golf Club will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 10, to help raise the scholarship money for the senior all stars. Last year, 20 scholarships will given out. Team and sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Ricardo Serna, Tournament Director, by phone (409) 729-7644 ext 274, or email rserna@pngisd.org.



All Star Coaches

Football:

East Team: Toby Foreman – Beaumont Central

West Team: Chad Taylor – Liberty

Volleyball:

East Team: Debbie Hollyfield – Evadale

West Team: Casey Mulryan-Veen – Goose Creek Memorial

Softball:

East Team: Kayla Gallardo – Bridge City

West Team: Aaron Fuller – Barbers Hill

Girls Basketball:

East Team: Jason Sanders – Lumberton

West Team: Michelle Trotter – Crosby

Boys Basketball:

East Team: Franklin Paul – Beaumont Central

West Team: Kevin Foster – Livingston Big Sandy

