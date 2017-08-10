Raiders pointing towards a playoff push

After a couple of close losses that left them out of the playoff hunt in 22-5A, the Lumberton Raiders have grown up and are pointing to get back in the mix in 2017.

The Raiders played up to 10 sophomores in 2016 and now are hoping that experience will translate into more wins.

The strength of the team is in the offensive line with four seniors anchoring the line.

All-District LB Josh Ward is back and won't have to go both ways at RB, because the numbers are up.

