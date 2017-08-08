Putting the punch back in the Vidor Pirates

Not only did the Vidor Pirates break through the top four of District 22-5A last season, but with a win over PA Memorial in Week 10, tied for the district championship, their first since 1978.

Now the Pirates plan on reloading in 2017 with Hunter Stogner returning at RB and William Fawcett taking over at QB. The big question will be in the offensive line, as a number of players are up from the JV>

The Vidor defense ranked second in 22-5A and returns nine starters led by DL Tony Cicio and LB Joey Cicio.

