PNG sweeps District 22-5A golf championships

BEAUMONT - The PNG boys and girls teams are headed to the regional tournament as district champs. Josh Elmore led the Indians shooting a final round 73 at the Henry Homberg Golf Club in Beaumont to win by six strokes over second place Brendan Marley of Nederland.

The Nederland boys took second and will also compete at regionals in two weeks at the Riverside course in Sealy.

On the girls side PNG's Karlei Hemler made it three straight medalist honors in district with a seven stroke win over teammate Brynna Bailey. The PNG girls "A" and "B" teams both qualified for regionals.

