KBMT
Close

PNG stays alive with 8-0 win over Barbers Hill

Indians score the first runs in playoffs given up by Eagles

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:33 PM. CDT May 19, 2017

PORT NECHES - The PNG Indians will live to play another day after an 8-0 shut out of Barbers Hill in game two of their best of three series at the Reservation Friday night.

It was the first runs of the playoffs given up by the Eagles and ended a 22 game winning streak for Barbers Hill.

Nathan Vidrine got the win on the mound for PNG.  Game three will be played at  Crosby (time TBA)

Other games:

G1 THORNDALE  3  EVADALE  1  [F]   G2/3 SATURDAY AT 3 PM AT RICE    
 
 G2/3 KIRBYVILLE VS POLLOK CENTRAL 2PM SATURDYA IN JASPER - WILDCATS LEAD SERIES 1-0
 
BRIDGE CITY VS SILSBEE - G2/3 SATURDAY AT 2 PM AT LAMAR   CARDINALS LEAD SERIES 1-0
 
WOS  2  ORANGEFIELD  O  [F] - MUSTANGS ADVANCE IN ONE GAME PLAYOFF
 
 
HS Softball Playoffs
 
G1 LORENA  4  BRIDGE CITY  0  [F]    G2/3 SAT  AT SAM HOUSTON ST.      
 
 LIBERTY HILL 9  LCM  0  [F] - LADY BEARS ELIMINATED 2-0        
 
G2 GRANDVIEW  10  WOODVILLE  0  [F]  -  
 
G3 GRANDVIEW  4  WOODVILLE  1  [F] - LADY EAGLES ELIMINATED 2-1

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories