PNG stays alive with 8-0 win over Barbers Hill

PORT NECHES - The PNG Indians will live to play another day after an 8-0 shut out of Barbers Hill in game two of their best of three series at the Reservation Friday night.

It was the first runs of the playoffs given up by the Eagles and ended a 22 game winning streak for Barbers Hill.

Nathan Vidrine got the win on the mound for PNG. Game three will be played at Crosby (time TBA)

Other games:

G1 THORNDALE 3 EVADALE 1 [F] G2/3 SATURDAY AT 3 PM AT RICE

G2/3 KIRBYVILLE VS POLLOK CENTRAL 2PM SATURDYA IN JASPER - WILDCATS LEAD SERIES 1-0

BRIDGE CITY VS SILSBEE - G2/3 SATURDAY AT 2 PM AT LAMAR CARDINALS LEAD SERIES 1-0

WOS 2 ORANGEFIELD O [F] - MUSTANGS ADVANCE IN ONE GAME PLAYOFF

HS Softball Playoffs

G1 LORENA 4 BRIDGE CITY 0 [F] G2/3 SAT AT SAM HOUSTON ST.

LIBERTY HILL 9 LCM 0 [F] - LADY BEARS ELIMINATED 2-0

G2 GRANDVIEW 10 WOODVILLE 0 [F] -

G3 GRANDVIEW 4 WOODVILLE 1 [F] - LADY EAGLES ELIMINATED 2-1

© 2017 KBMT-TV