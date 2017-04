HUMBLE - There will not be an all Mid-County 5A regional final in girls HS soccer. The PNG Lady Indians lost their match with College Station 2-0 and the Nederland Lady Bulldogs surrendered a late second half goal in a 1-0 loss to Leander Rouse.

PNG ends their season (22-1-3), while Nederland finished up (17-4-1)

