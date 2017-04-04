KBMT
PNG Lady Indians advance to regionals for 3rd year in a row

KBMT 11:01 PM. CDT April 04, 2017

The PNG Lady Indians built up a 3-0 lead and then hung on for 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Porter to advance to the 5A regional tournament in Humble.

The Lady Indians will take on College Station Friday at 1 pm.

