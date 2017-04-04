Close PNG Lady Indians advance to regionals for 3rd year in a row Lady Indians advance to regional tournament for 3rd year in a row KBMT 11:01 PM. CDT April 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The PNG Lady Indians built up a 3-0 lead and then hung on for 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Porter to advance to the 5A regional tournament in Humble.The Lady Indians will take on College Station Friday at 1 pm. © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Bridge City toddler back home after contracting rare… Apr. 4, 2017, 7:19 a.m. People stranded on Village Creek, first responders… Apr. 4, 2017, 9:51 p.m. National hug a Newsperson Day comes to the South… Apr. 4, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
