The PNG Indians scored four runs in the first inning to set the tone on their way to an 11-2 win over Lumberton in a first place showdown in District 22-5A.

It was the 500th win for PNG head coach Scott Carter.

The Indians improve to 9-0 in district, dropping the Raiders to 7-2. The teams play game two of the series Thursday night in Lumberton.

© 2017 KBMT-TV