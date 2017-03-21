KBMT
Partain's grand slam leads Silsbee over Bridge City 9-1

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 10:56 PM. CDT March 21, 2017

BRIDGE CITY - Chase Partain went 4/5 at the plate with five runs batted in, including a grand slam, to lead the Silsbee Tigers to a 9-1 win over Bridge City in the District 22-4A opener on Tuesday night.

Other scores:

ORANGEFIELD  8  HAM-FANNETT  4  [F]        

PNG  6  VIDOR  4  [F]      

WO STARK  6  LCM  0  [F]    

EVADALE  19  SPURGER  0  [F]      

WOODVILLE  7  POLLOK CENTRAL  5  [F]      

LUMBERTON  16  PA MEMORIAL  0  [F-5]

