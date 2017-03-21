Partain's grand slam leads Silsbee over Bridge City 9-1

BRIDGE CITY - Chase Partain went 4/5 at the plate with five runs batted in, including a grand slam, to lead the Silsbee Tigers to a 9-1 win over Bridge City in the District 22-4A opener on Tuesday night.

Other scores:

ORANGEFIELD 8 HAM-FANNETT 4 [F]

PNG 6 VIDOR 4 [F]

WO STARK 6 LCM 0 [F]

EVADALE 19 SPURGER 0 [F]

WOODVILLE 7 POLLOK CENTRAL 5 [F]

LUMBERTON 16 PA MEMORIAL 0 [F-5]

