PA Memorial pours it on Houston Wheatley

Port Arthur Memorial pounds Houston Wheatley.

Ashly Elam, KBMT 11:30 PM. CST December 27, 2016

Port Arthur Memorial got off to a quick start and poured it on in a 95-70 rout of Houston Wheatley. The Titans will now face West Brook tomorrow night at 7. 

 

BOYS BASKETBALL 
JAMES GAMBLE CLASSIC

Houston Kashmere 56
Central 78 F

#7 TAPPS 6A Kelly 81
Houston Madison 63 F

Redemption Christian (White) 54
#6 LA 4A Lake Charles Washington-Marion 75 F

Port Arthur Memorial 95
Houston Wheatley 70 F

El Campo 46
West Brook 75 F

WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

Houston Madison vs
Houston Kashmere, 9 am

Kelly vs
Central, 10:30 am

El Campo vs
Houston Wheatley, 2:30 pm

Redemption Christian (White) vs
Kashmere / Madison winner, 4 pm

Lake Charles Washington-Marion vs
Central / Kelly winner, 5:30 pm

West Brook vs
Port Arthur Memorial, 7 pm

