PA Memorial pours it on Houston Wheatley

Port Arthur Memorial got off to a quick start and poured it on in a 95-70 rout of Houston Wheatley. The Titans will now face West Brook tomorrow night at 7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
JAMES GAMBLE CLASSIC
Houston Kashmere 56
Central 78 F
#7 TAPPS 6A Kelly 81
Houston Madison 63 F
Redemption Christian (White) 54
#6 LA 4A Lake Charles Washington-Marion 75 F
Port Arthur Memorial 95
Houston Wheatley 70 F
El Campo 46
West Brook 75 F
WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE
Houston Madison vs
Houston Kashmere, 9 am
Kelly vs
Central, 10:30 am
El Campo vs
Houston Wheatley, 2:30 pm
Redemption Christian (White) vs
Kashmere / Madison winner, 4 pm
Lake Charles Washington-Marion vs
Central / Kelly winner, 5:30 pm
West Brook vs
Port Arthur Memorial, 7 pm
(© 2016 KBMT)
