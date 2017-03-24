Ozen gymnasts have strong showing at district meet

BEAUMONT - The Ozen Panthers hosted the district meet on Friday and placed at least three into the regional meet in two weeks.

Deilyn Edmonson won the vault with a score of 9.4 Marcus Wilson finished 5th overall and Rani Bentley was thrid in the girls division.

Bentley won the uneven bars and the floor exercise.

Teams from Kingwood, Atascocita, Alvin and two Houston prep schools were part of the competition.

