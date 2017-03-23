Ozen gymnasts excited about hosting the district meet

BEAUMONT - The Ozen Panthers will be hosting the district meet Friday looking for a chance to move onto the regionals in three weeks.

Alvin, Atascocita, Kingwood and two Houston prep schools will be part of the meet.

For the first time, the Panthers defeated Bryan Rudder in a recent meet, led by Rani Bentley and Marcus Wilson, who earned all-around honors.

The Panthers will be looking to place a gymnast at the state meet for the first time in five years.

© 2017 KBMT-TV