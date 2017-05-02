Ozen gymnastics picks up state recognition

Ozen gymnastics coach Steve McDonald has been named the "Coach of the Year" for the state of Texas at the recent state meet in Odessa.

McDonald was recognized for his work with the Panthers in developing "all around" gymnasts, rather than specialists in the vault and floor exercise, as in the past.

In addition, junior Rani Bentley finished 8th in the uneven bars at state. Marcus Wilson also qualified from the Panthers in the "all around".

