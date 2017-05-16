Orangefield Bobcats set to face district champs in regional quarterfinals

It will be a battle of good friends, who play summer ball together, when Orangefield faces West Orange-Stark in the regional quarterfinals this week.
It will be a one game winner take all playoff Friday night at Lamar starting at 7 pm
Orangefield got into the playoffs as the 4th seed out of 24-4A and has knocked off Lufkin Hudson in three games and swept Hardin-Jefferson in two.
It's the Bobcats first playoff appearance in four years.
