Orangefield Bobcats set to face district champs in regional quarterfinals

It will be a battle of good friends, who play summer ball together, when Orangefield faces West Orange-Stark in the regional quarterfinals this week.

It will be a one game winner take all playoff Friday night at Lamar starting at 7 pm

Orangefield got into the playoffs as the 4th seed out of 24-4A and has knocked off Lufkin Hudson in three games and swept Hardin-Jefferson in two.

It's the Bobcats first playoff appearance in four years.

