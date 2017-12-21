Newton brings home the state championship

ARLINGTON - The Newton Eagles used a second half surge to knock off the Gunter Tigers 40-16 for the UIL Texas Division II Football State Championship.

After taking a 14-10 lead in the first half, the Eagles fell behind 16-14 as the Tigers completed their first pass of the night in the 3rd quarter, a 23 yard TD pass from Daylan Bower to Braiden Clopton.

With time running out in 3rd quarter, Newton QB Josh Foster connected on 66 yard TD pass to Noah Williams to put the Eagles back on top 20-16.

Then on their next possession, it was Foster again hitting Lakendrick Adams over the middle for a 74 yard TD play to make it 27-16. Tamauzia Brown then added a 75 yard TD run with seven minutes left in the 4th quarter to put the game on ice.

Foster capped the scoring with a TD run to make it 40-16.

The Eagles won all of their playoff games by 14 points or more. Williams with 143 yards receiving and 2 TD's was named Offensive MVP, while LB Corbin Foster was named Defensive MVP.

It was the fourth state football championship for the Eagles, who also won state in 1974, 1998 and 2005.

