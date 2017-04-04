KBMT
Nederland outlasts Lumberton to advance 6-5 on PK's

Lady Bulldogs score two late goals in 1st half and win on PK's 6-5

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:05 PM. CDT April 04, 2017

After Lumberton grabbed a 2-0 lead, the Nederland Lady Bulldogs stunned the Lady Raiders with two goals in the final two minutes of the first half to tie things up 2-2.

The game would go to penalty kicks and goalie Emma Roccaforte scored the game winner, as Nederland scored on all six of their kicks to win the shootout 6-5.

The Lady Bulldogs now face Rouse in the 5A regionals semifinals Friday at 11 am at Humble.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


