Nederland outlasts Lumberton to advance 6-5 on PK's

After Lumberton grabbed a 2-0 lead, the Nederland Lady Bulldogs stunned the Lady Raiders with two goals in the final two minutes of the first half to tie things up 2-2.
The game would go to penalty kicks and goalie Emma Roccaforte scored the game winner, as Nederland scored on all six of their kicks to win the shootout 6-5.
The Lady Bulldogs now face Rouse in the 5A regionals semifinals Friday at 11 am at Humble.
