Nederland looking to get back in playoff hunt

After missing the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons, the Nederland Bulldogs are looking to get back in the playoff hunt in District 22-5A.

The Bulldogs will be heading into the season with a new head coach, Monte Barrow, who takes over for Larry Neumann, who was with the Bulldogs for 24 years, leading them to the playoffs 20 times.

The good news, Barrow is starting his 25th season with the Dogs and most of the key assistant coaches have stuck aaround to make it a smooth transition.

