Nederland ends season with 1-0 loss to Rouse

HUMBLE - Megan Olds scored the only goal of the game for Leander Rouse as the lady Raiders defeated Nederland 1-0 in the 5A regional semi-finals in Humble.The Lady Bulldogs end their season (18-4-1)
