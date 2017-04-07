KBMT
Close

Nederland ends season with 1-0 loss to Rouse

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 6:03 PM. CDT April 07, 2017

HUMBLE - Megan Olds scored the only goal of the game for Leander Rouse as the lady Raiders defeated Nederland 1-0 in the 5A regional semi-finals in Humble.

The Lady Bulldogs end their season (18-4-1)

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories