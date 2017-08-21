Memorial Titans gear up for another championship run

PORT ARTHUR - The Memorial Titans found their drop from 6A to 5A to their liking in 2016. The Titans earned a share of the district championship with PNG and Vidor and then won two playoff games for the first time since 2011.

Memorial will have to find replacements for QB Kadon Harrison and DB Kary Vincent Jr. but RB Eliijah Hines returns. Hines ran for over 1600 yards last season and is committed to sign with La Tech.

The Titans have been improved their defense in recent years and figure to be the team to beat in 22-5A.

© 2017 KBMT-TV