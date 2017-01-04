Memorial basketball team bringing Port Arthur together

PORT ARTHUR - Since opening in 2002, Port Arthur Memorial has struggled to see the same community support that Thomas Jefferson, Lincoln and Stephen F. Austin saw before consolidation. That could be changing.

Last night the 23rd ranked Titans played before a large and rowdy crowd for their District 22-5A showdown with Central.



Memorial rolled into the game with five-game winning streak and a James Gamble Classic title. Even though they would come up short on the scoreboard, falling 64-62 against the Jaguars, it's easy to see Port Arthur is finally coming together.

(© 2017 KBMT)