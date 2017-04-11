Lumberton's Jared Gobel named Bassmasters All-American

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the third consecutive year, 12 standout high school anglers have been selected as members of the exclusive Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods.



“We are proud to welcome an exceptional group of anglers to our 2017 class of High School All-Americans,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “Each year we see competitive applications from across the country and every angler is so impressive. This class is made up of exceptional young fishermen who also excel in academics, conservation initiatives and community service.”



More than 380 applications from students grades 10-12 were submitted from 40 states across the nation. Of these, 69 were chosen as Bassmaster All-State anglers. After reviewing tournament résumés, community service activities and recommendations from coaches and school officials, a panel of judges further narrowed the field to the Top 12 high school anglers in the country.

Among the 12 All-Americans:

Jared Gobel, Lumberton, Texas



A member of the Lumberton High School Fishing Team, Gobel has earned three tournament wins in the past year — most notably, a victory over 517 teams in the Southeast Texas High School Fishing Association (SETX) tournament on Sam Rayburn.

Additionally, he landed in the Top 20 three other times, including a third-place showing at the Lake Fork National High School Open with a field of 165 teams.



Gobel has worked as the treasurer of the Lumberton High School Fishing Team, and currently serves as the team’s president.

“Along with fishing every possible event, he has served as a leader in the club the last two years,” wrote Bryan Thomas, advisor of the Lumberton High School Fishing Team. Gobel has also volunteered at The Giving Field, a nonprofit garden, as well as charity skeet shoots and the Lumberton Middle School Activity Day.

