Lumberton takes down Vidor 7-3 to avoid playoff in 22-5A

LUMBERTON - The Lumberton Raiders rallied down 3-2 to beat the Vidor Pirates 7-3 Friday night, thus avoiding a four-way playoff for the final three playoff spots in District 22-5A.

PNG beat Livingston 19-1 to finish 14-0 and take #1 seed, Lumberton is seeded 2nd, followed by Livingston 3rd and Nederland 4th entering the 5A playoffs next week.

Also Friday night, Buna beat Kountze 9-3.

