The LCM Lady Bears jumped out to an early 5-2 lead after three innings and went onto to post a 7-3 victory over the Silsbee Lady Tigers.

With the win, the Lady Bears (8-2) take second place in District 22-4A.

Other scores, Vidor beat Lumberton 7-4 to clinch the 4th and final playoff spot from 22-5A.

Orangefield is headed to playoffs after 16-0 win over WO Stark.

© 2017 KBMT-TV